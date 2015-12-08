Amazon Is Testing Original Content Written By Experts

Amazon’s legions of users may not have noticed, but according to TechCrunch , the e-commerce giant has quietly started expanding its library of recommendations and other original content for shoppers. Since launching an in-house articles section with little fanfare earlier this year, Amazon appears to have recruited niche contributors like home improvement celebrity Bob Vila and interior design site Remodelista.

TechCrunch reports that Amazon’s content program is still in its early stages, and is primarily offering home advice and shopping guides that resemble similar fare on sites like Refinery29 and Thrillist. A quick look at the main landing page for Amazon’s articles shows shopping guides for home offices and lighting, along with starter kits for simplifying closet organization and raising chickens in backyards.

At the moment, few sections on Amazon’s site link to the in-house articles; the content is only easily accessible if someone is pointedly searching for it. TechCrunch pointed out that Amazon is probably still testing how to present the content in its interface. Links to Amazon’s product pages are discreetly featured in the articles, and it can take multiple clicks to add items to a shopping bag or a wish list.

Amazon also announced today that, for a nominal fee, Prime subscribers will now be able to access subscription services like Showtime and Starz through the company’s native streaming player.

