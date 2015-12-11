5 Ways To Make Your Office More LGBT Inclusive

Selisse Berry is an A+ example of someone who encountered an injustice and made it her mission to do something about it. The gist: Berry attended seminary to become a Presbyterian minister, but the church rejected her for being a lesbian. So, Berry founded Out & Equal Workplace Advocates , a nonprofit that works with Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies to achieve LGBT workplace equality. The organization’s mission is to create conditions so LGBT employees worldwide can bring their authentic selves to work.

“The work of Out & Equal is to help companies learn what kind of steps they need to put in place to help people feel comfortable being out at work,” Berry says. Read on for Berry’s top five suggestions to make your workplace more welcoming and inclusive.

1. Reframe Your Own Thinking About Gender Orientation

“I think most straight people assume that everybody is straight. I think a lot of people make assumptions when they automatically ask a man if he has a wife or a woman if she has a husband,” says Berry. Luckily, this is an easy fix that you can make in and outside of the office. Instead of asking, “Do you have a boyfriend/girlfriend/husband/wife?” use a non-gender specific term. In fact, asking, “Do you have a significant other?” sounds better all-around. “This helps an LGBT person feel like they can really talk about who they are,” says Berry.

2. Create An LGBT Resource Group