Today in Tabs: The Worst Are Full Of Passionate Intensity

Though I don’t know exactly what Rusty aka “Larry Foster” will be covering today, I do know that he won’t be able to avoid covering Trump vs the Muslim World. So I posted the above. As it plays, read on, remembering that:

It can be really hard to find a job. A false conviction and the logistics of homelessness can make it almost impossible. Even if you’re a security expert getting 6-figure salary offers. Maybe he’d be better off finding a bunch of little crappy jobs. Or maybe he should just not be paid to do what he loves. That’s what I do—mostly because I work in a dying industry (music) while interning in another one (internet writing).

A.V. Club is giving out awards for podcasts now? They are calling it Podmass, which is terrible. Moreover, both Mystery Show and Reply All are inexplicably absent. “Hello from the Magic Tavern,” however, looks amazing. And congrats to my man Marc Maron (I do not actually know Marc Maron) who won the “Biggest Get” award for his interview with President Obama. After the President’s been to your garage, do you even need an award? Maron also wrote an interesting little thing about being in the Highland Park/NELA Christmas Parade (which involves riding around in a bugatti or something?) and the discomforts of loving the neighborhood you helped gentrify.