The Doctor Will Monitor You Now: 2015 In Health

In 2015, improving sensor and mobile technology continued to provide creative ways to improve health monitoring. Ingestible “stethoscopes” can now monitor our health all the time, smartphones can test for HIV, and biosensor patches can report back our vital signs.

The days of retiring peacefully and financially secure are close to being over. Get ready for a lot more seniors in the work force—which has the potential to be both a problem and an opportunity. Simon Dawson/Bloomberg/Getty Images 6: The “Female Viagra” Is Here: The Story Of How It Almost Never Happened Will this new pill put women on equal footing with men when it comes to treating sexual dysfunction—or is it just a drug company creating a medical solution to a problem that a pill can’t fix? 7: A Sweaty Trip Inside Bill Gates’s Mock Ebola Ward I was in a cool room at TED, not a sweltering hospital in Liberia—and yet, I could barely take the protective gear. Can’t we do better? Ariel Schwartz 8: This Incredible Attachment Turns Your Phone Into An HIV And Syphilis Test

Don’t get squeamish. You’re going to take a poop pill one day soon, and it’s going to change your life.