Two Essential Questions Working Parents Need To Ask Themselves

In 2012, Anne-Marie Slaughter wrote a lightning-rod article for The Atlantic declaring that women in fact can’t “have it all.” The essay became one of the most widely read and dissected articles in the publication’s 150-year history.

Andrew Moravcsik, Slaughter’s husband, later offered this liberating male perspective:

We know that a top regret of most men is that they did not lead the caring and connected life they wanted, but rather the career-oriented life that was expected of them. I will not have that regret.

If plenty of professional women–myself included–could just as feasibly have written that sentence, too, it’s a measure of the progress women have made. Yet that nevertheless points up the double bind that both Moravcsik and Slaughter wrote about. For just about all working parents today, it seems there’s always some need to feel our way back to the center–to decide what matters to us, since we can never really have everything.

Of course, that’s not to say that there aren’t unique and disproportionate challenges facing working mothers–there are–but for me, anyway, I go to bed content when I can answer two questions affirmatively:

Would my daughter say I was there for her today?

Did I find the space in the day to serve myself?

“Having it all” might be a holy grail, but it’s our prerogative as parents to decide what’s meaningful to us in our professional and personal lives alike. Here’s how I’ve tried to do that in mine.

After my daughter was born, in 2007, I passed a good portion of the time I spent nursing her or rocking her to sleep reading books on motherhood and parenting. At the time, I was a manager at IBM, which offered a book called This Is How We Do It: A Working Mother’s Manifesto as part of the kit of goodies in its parenting program. I can’t say I learned from that book how to do “it,” just that I was expected to somehow make it work, at all costs.