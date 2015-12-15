How To Make Every Single Meeting You Attend Useful

During your next meeting, look around: Almost half of your employees would rather be waiting in line at the DMV or watching paint dry, according to a poll by software company Clarizen. U.S. employees spend about nine hours of each week preparing for or attending team meetings, and more than a third of them believe those meetings are a waste of time.

“Meetings don’t suck, we suck at running them,” says Cameron Herold, author of Double Double: How to Double Your Revenue and Profit in 3 Years or Less. “The key is to clarify or classify the style of your meeting in advance, so participants are prepared before they walk in the room.”

Herold says there are three basic styles of meetings, and each one requires a different mind-set:

In this style of meeting, information flows in one direction only: Employees tell the leadership something, senior management has something to say to employees, or information is shared laterally, says Herold. Requests for clarification can be entertained during this type of meeting, but there’s no real debate or discussion. Participants in this meeting come to listen.

This style of meeting revolves around brainstorming. It’s a problem-solving session where the goal is to get a lot of ideas out on the table without making any decisions about the feasibility or validity of what’s produced, says Herold. Once the brainstorming is done, everyone leaves the room, and key stakeholders make decisions at a later date.

When decisions need to be made, this type of meeting should be held. Herold warns that this type of meeting can get heated, and passionate feelings will almost certainly be expressed. Despite any conflicts that may arise, all participants must reach consensus.

“Once you’ve concluded the meeting, put it behind you; all feelings and conflicts should be left in the meeting room,” he says. “Never continue the discussion outside of the meeting.”