Arnold Schwarzenegger Doesn’t Give A **** What You Think About Climate Change

“I don’t give a **** if we agree about climate change,” says Arnold Schwarzenegger on his Facebook page , and he really doesn’t. In a neat sidestep, the former Governator then goes on to attack fossil fuels directly, with all their symptoms and side effects, instead of getting caught up arguing with the opinions of climate-change truthers.

One by one, Arnie knocks down the common arguments against ditching fossil fuels. To those who think alternative energy is economical suicide, Arnie terminates their delusions thusly:

California has some of the most revolutionary environmental laws in the United States, we get 40% of our power from renewables, and we are 40% more energy efficient than the rest of the country.

Our economy has not suffered. In fact, our economy in California is growing faster than the U.S. economy. We lead the nation in manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, entertainment, high tech, biotech, and, of course, green tech

He then points out facts that even the most head-in-the-sand climate-change denier can’t avoid: Regular old air pollution from fossil fuels kills 19,000 people, he says, or 7 million deaths per year, “That’s more than murders, suicides, and car accidents–combined,” he writes.

But if facts could change opinions, we wouldn’t be in this mess to begin with, so Schwarzenegger uses the time-honored political trick of appealing to the emotions. This might be my favorite part:

I have a final question, and it will take some imagination. There are two doors. Behind Door Number One is a completely sealed room, with a regular, gasoline-fueled car. Behind Door Number Two is an identical, completely sealed room, with an electric car. Both engines are running full blast. I want you to pick a door to open, and enter the room and shut the door behind you. You have to stay in the room you choose for one hour. You cannot turn off the engine. You do not get a gas mask.

No matter how much you hate Tesla-driving tech types or granola hippies, you’d have to be a moron to choose door number one. And that’s the genius of Arnie’s argument. Whether you “believe” in climate change or not, everybody knows you’ll die if you’re locked in a room with a running gas engine. And while the Earth’s atmosphere is a lot bigger than a car garage, we’re all locked in, and there are an awful lot of engines running in here.

Oh, and while he was at it, he also has been telling people they should cut down on meat consumption at least a few days a week. The planet will be stronger for it, and you may be, too.