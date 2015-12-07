Burn! Amazon CEO Suggests Sending Donald Trump Into Space

Oh, yes, Jeff Bezos did. Suggest sending billionaire Republican presidential candidate and full-time publicity hound Donald Trump into space, that is.

Earlier today, Trump said in a series of tweets that Amazon, which billionaire Bezos runs, makes no money and that Bezos owns The Washington Post only to keep his taxes down.

Burn!

But Bezos, whose wealth trumps Trump’s, knows how to play the burn game, too. In his own tweet this afternoon, he responded. “Finally trashed by @realDonaldTrump,” the Amazon owner wrote. “Will still reserve him a seat on the Blue Origin rocket. #sendDonaldtospace.”

Given that Bezos’s rocket company Blue Origin launched, and then landed, a reusable rocket last month, it’s not entirely clear if he was offering Trump a one-way ride, or a round-trip. Either way, Bezos certainly found a way to smack Trump on the same day that the controversial real estate mogul achieved something previously thought unachievable–getting members of both the Republican and Democratic parties to agree on something: their rejection of Trump’s call to bar entry to the United States to all Muslims in the wake of last week’s tragic shootings in San Bernardino, California.

The Internet took kindly to Bezos’s offer to Trump, which as of this writing has been retweeted 2,100 times. The math is interesting, as well. As The Verge‘s Ross Miller noted, 25% of Bezos’ tweets are now about sending Trump to space. That, of course, is because Bezos has only tweeted four times.

We don’t know yet if Trump will take Bezos up on the offer of a ride on his rocket. Stay tuned for the fireworks.