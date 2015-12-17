Building A Culture Of Self-Improvement

After an alcohol-induced coma hospitalized her for nearly two months, she enrolled in Alcoholics Anonymous, and began the long road toward recovery. Less than three years later, she was a homeowner with a 401(k), travel plans, and a new life.

While she gives most of the credit for her incredible turnaround to a higher power, Henrich owes at least part of her success to her employer, Coast to Coast Computer Products, a California-based digital imaging supplier.

She was introduced to the company through a fellow AA member, and in 2009 started making cold calls at the company’s head office in Simi Valley. She soon earned the award for rookie of the year, and is now one of the company’s top performers, serving as its director of national sales.

“It’s really funny because when I first started at Coast To Coast, I had no idea it was recovery-based,” she says. “I just knew that the person who referred me was a sober member, so when I came here it felt really good. It felt comfortable. It felt right.”

What Henrich eventually learned is that Coast to Coast hosted weekly AA meetings, had a library filled with personal development literature available to all employees, and the company’s CEO, Rick Roussin, is now nearing 30 years of sobriety.

CEO Rick Roussin and Stacie Henrich, national director of sales. Photo: courtesy of Coast to Coast Computer Products

In fact, more than 25% of Coast to Coast’s 230 employees—including six of its top 10 earners—are members of recovery programs, representing a combined 416 years of sobriety.