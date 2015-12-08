This Life-Changing, Low-Cost Artificial Knee Is On The Market After Years Of Design

After he lost his leg in a traffic accident, Sonu Kumar, a 20-year-old electrician in Jaipur, India, was one of the first people to test an early prototype for a low-cost prosthetic that helped him comfortably walk again –and become so mobile he was eventually able to almost double his income.

Now known as the ReMotion Knee, the prosthetic has officially launched for sale around the world.

In low-income countries where injuries from accidents or war often lead to amputation, most people haven’t been able to afford a quality prosthetic in the past. “You really had to make a choice between a knee that was priced appropriately or one that functioned appropriately,” says Vinesh Narayan, the ReMotion business manager at D-Rev, the design firm making the knee.

In the U.S., someone with enough cash or the right insurance can get an $80,000 robotic knee. In the developing world, a prosthetic might cost “only” $1,875–which might sound cheap in comparison, but can be six times the average monthly income of a rural family. The cheapest fake knees cost much less, but don’t work well.

“They’re cheap, but they operate similar to a door hinge,” says Narayan. “They flex very easily, they aren’t steady, and that’s just not adequate, especially for someone who’s walking on uneven ground or negotiating a crowded sidewalk or street.”

Around 80% of amputees in the developing world don’t have access to a modern prosthetic, meaning they can’t work, or can’t work as much as they used to.

The ReMotion knee first began in a class at Stanford University in 2008, when an Indian clinic called the Jaipur Foot Organization came to students asking for help designing a better knee. The solution: designing a knee that could be mass-produced from plastic instead of the metal that’s commonly used in the cheaper prosthetics.