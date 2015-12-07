Today in Tabs: Reporting On Reporters Reporting On Reporters Reporting

Today in Guns: The New York Times ran an editorial on its front page arguing for extremely slight restrictions on the most unnecessary and indefensible kinds of guns, along with a media news story about the New York Times running a front page editorial, but not a story reporting on the reporting about the editorial . To prove that all gun owners are not maniacs, right wing caricature and name conservationist Erick Erickson literally shot holes in the newspaper:

I shot holes in the NY Times editorial – This is what I think of the New York Times edito… https://t.co/XEJpuV05Kk pic.twitter.com/brh3KrODwS — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 5, 2015

Someone please take Erickson aside and explain to him… you know what? Never mind. Also, we learned, to our dismay, that Jerry Falwell managed to spawn, and these Nevada toddlers are wondering where their guns are.

Ijeoma Oluo really hated Spike Lee’s new movie, “Chi-Raq.” Tabs Contributing Editor Bijan Stephen hit the strip club with Killer Mike. Matt Lubchansky imagined a peaceful future far away from any Takes. Today in snake law. Today in boob odor. Max Read explicated the Halpert: ¯\(°_o)/¯ and John Herrman switched from looking at the platforms to looking at what is happening to our former platform-feeders. It doesn’t matter if you don’t care about basketball, Steph Curry is something entirely else. If you want a picture of the future, imagine a voluntary household surveillance device taking orders from your TV–forever.

If I am elected President, I will direct the Department of Defense to destroy ISIS: https://t.co/am6Sxe3anE — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 7, 2015

If I am elected president I will direct the Department of the Interior to destroy the outdoors https://t.co/OCG20VFt34 — Colin Dickey (@colindickey) December 7, 2015

Intern José is here to tell us what’s “on fleek” so let’s watch him whip/nae nae.

Lol what if late capitalism is just the ongoing conversion of authentic subcultural resistance directly into advertising?

Today’s Longread: I don’t like longreads and you (or I?) may not agree with all of this but Alexandra Kimball’s “Unpregnant: The silent, secret grief of miscarriage” is a hell of a piece of writing.