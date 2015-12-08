Traditional Homepages Are Obsolete, Says Quartz. Here’s What They Built Instead.

When Quartz first launched in September, 2012, the digital-only business publication made a bold gamble. With the future of traffic coming directly to articles from social media streams, they decided they didn’t need a homepage. If you went to QZ.com, it just brought you to whatever Quartz‘s top story of the moment was. It wasn’t until August 2014–almost two years after Quartz first launched–that the site got a proper homepage.

Later this morning, Quartz will unveil version 2.0 of that landing page, but it’s still not the traditional stream of stories. Rather, Quartz looks at it as the face of their publication: a digital visage that reflects the personality of the brand as a whole, without just being a river of breaking stories and headlines. It features rich typography, slick animations, and a dynamic layout that feels more like a glossy magazine spread than a catch-all WordPress theme.

“The idea of a strictly traditional homepage that people bookmark to find stories is, we think, outdated,” says Quartz Executive Editor Zach Seward, explaining the redesign. “But at the same time, we don’t want to be defeatist about it. There’s still a large number of people coming to the homepage each day. So we’ve asked ourselves, ‘If you start throwing out the old conventions, what can you do instead?'”

This is a question a lot of publications are asking themselves. Look at Bloomberg and The Cut, two publications that have eschewed traditional homepages in favor of rich, typographically complex layouts. The web is slowly becoming more like print. Quartz is just the latest publication to jump on the bandwagon.

The previous version of Quartz‘s homepage aimed to be an online version of the publication’s Daily Brief mailing list: a list of about a half-dozen or so stories, each with a short summary, giving an overview of what’s happening in the world. The new QZ.com is radically different, though. While the design of individual stories pages has not changed, the new QZ.com aims to promote all aspects of the Quartz brand, not just the mailing list: the company’s Chart of the Moment infographics, its original Quartz Video Content, the editorial team’s current Obsessions, and what’s happening on its local sites, like Quartz India and Quartz Africa.

For the new homepage, Seward says the goal was to make sure that someone coming to QZ.com got a really strong sense of what Quartz was about, immediately. “In the current environment, [establishing] a publication’s reason for being is more important than ever,” Seward says. “We think our purpose is to be a guide to the world economy for smart, worldly people. So short of literally writing that out, the new Quartz is designed to convey that.”