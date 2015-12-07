Twitter’s Year In Review Puts Jobs (And Boy Bands) At The Top Of Its Lists

Twitter has released its annual year in review , which rounds up the social network’s most-discussed moments of 2015. In its report , Twitter revisits the most significant tweets, hashtags, and new users of the last 12 months, along with the moments that “had the biggest impact across the world.”

The top hashtags included , Oxford Dictionaries’ recently crowned “word” of the year, as the site’s most popular emoji. On the non-emoji front, there were several surprises: #jobs–a hashtag that often accompanies job listings on Twitter–eclipsed both #Quran and #ISIS as the most-used news hashtag. And while #iPad took the number one spot in tech hashtags (likely due to the release of the iPad Pro), Twitter-owned live streaming app #Periscope made its way into the top five, just ahead of #iPhone. Below are the full rankings for news and tech hashtags:

News:

#jobs #Quran #ISIS #PrayForParis #LoveWins #CharlieHebdo #JeSuisCharlie #BlackLivesMatter #地震 #SandraBland

Tech:

#iPad #SoundCloud #Android #Periscope #iPhone #Amazon #YouNow #Apple #startup #Twitter

The year’s most retweeted tweets, however, were dominated by a certain boy band du jour: One Direction’s original five members accounted for half of the list. With more than 700,000 retweets, Harry Styles’s simple tweet to fans following Zayn Malik’s departure from the band snagged the top spot. A few rankings later came the first non-One Direction user on the list: President Barack Obama, who joined Twitter in May. His tweet fêting marriage equality in the U.S. was the fourth most retweeted message of the year:

In addition to Obama, Twitter highlighted other prominent new users, including Caitlyn Jenner, whose first tweet was also the tenth most retweeted. Edward Snowden, who notably forgot to turn off email notifications, joined in September, while Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sent his first tweet in November lauding his space company’s success (much to Elon Musk’s delight).

Twitter also featured the moments that had global influence, ranging from domestic social campaigns like #BlackLivesMatter and #LoveWins to world events like the European refugee crisis and the terrorist attacks in Paris. Also considered a moment that had “the biggest impact across the world”? #TheDress, of course.