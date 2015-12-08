How The North Face Uses Hardcore Exploration To Inspire Everybody Else

The documentary Meru, chronicles the years-long journey of three world-class climbers– Jimmy Chin , Conrad Anker, and Renan Ozturk–as they endure the physical, emotional and psychological punishment, fear and exhilaration of trying to be the first-ever to summit Meru Peak, a 21,000-foot monster of a mountain in the Himalayas of northern India.

Directed by Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, the film has garnered rave reviews and won the 2015 audience award at Sundance. It’s an epic film that, whether it inspires, scares the sh*t out of you, or both, is a testament to the true power of nature, and how humans use it to get a glimpse of their soul. Unofficially, Meru is also a pretty damn good ad for The North Face.

As Chin, Anker, and Ozturk’s adventure unfolds, one logo remains constant, and while the brand didn’t officially fund the film, it did help back the Meru expeditions as a major sponsor of the climbers. And it’s that presence in places like the side of Meru’s Shark’s Fin peak that have helped it become a ubiquitous presence in less exotic locales, like in coffee shops, on bikes, and walking down the street of Any City, USA.

Back in 2000 when parent company VF Corporation bought The North Face, it was a $200 million brand losing at least $1 million every year. Now it’s a $2 billion brand that dominates the outdoor market, and just as popular among people who never set foot on a mountain. President Todd Spaletto says its popularity comes not from pandering to a broad consumer base, but instead doubling down on its ties to the hardcore.

“Some people buy their North Face jacket and backpack to get out in the woods and away from things,” says Spaletto. “So when they’re in line at the coffee shop and see half the people wearing a North Face jacket, they may question whether this is still a brand that represents their lifestyle. And that’s on us to get our message out, showing it through the product that we make, but also the stories we stand for and the good work we do in sustainability and participation. If you make great products and tell inspiring stories, either on our own or through people like Jimmy in Meru, that is a very powerful reinforcement to the brand’s foundation.”

Photo: Andy Bardon, courtesy of The North Face

This year The North Face launched its first-ever global ad campaign, as well as its first virtual reality project. And while both focus on the brand’s deep connections with the outdoors, it’s an altered approach. Spaletto says that over the last decade the brand has done a really good job of talking about the rational reasons why The North Face is the best choice for outdoor adventure–like, say, a tent that weighs less than a laptop and can withstand Category Three hurricane winds–but there was something missing.

“What we realized, looking within and talking to consumers, is there is an incredibly powerful emotional connection to our brand,” says Spaletto. “And that emotion is around people seeking to explore progress in themselves and connect themselves to things they love, which are largely found in the outdoors. So while we often define that progress people seek in the physical sense–like being the first to climb to the top of Mount Meru–we realized that people find that inner self and expression through creative means as well.”