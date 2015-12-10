The First Language You Learn Changes How You Hear All Other Languages After

The first language you learn as a baby “locks in” certain patterns in your brain and affects how you will learn other languages in future. Even if you forget that first language, it will continue to influence how you hear the sounds from other languages you may learn.

Researchers from McGill University and the Montreal Neurological Institute found that different parts of the brain light up when hearing your own original mother tongue, compared with words from a subsequently learned language.

The study used three groups of adolescents and tested them using nonsense French words. One group was French and only spoke French. The second group comprised adopted Chinese babies who had stopped speaking Chinese and now only spoke French. The third group was bilingual in French and Chinese. The youngsters listened to the nonsense French words while inside a functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scanner.

All the kids’ brains lit up in the same expected spot when they listened to the words–the left inferior frontal gyrus and anterior insula. These areas are known to process language sounds.

The bilingual adolescents had an additional area of activity that lit up–the right middle frontal gyrus, left medial frontal cortex, and bilateral superior temporal gyrus. The surprise result was that those adopted into monolingual French families–the Chinese kids that no longer spoke Chinese–had these same extra areas light up. They were processing French the same way a bilingual child processes French, even though they were now themselves monolingual.

What causes this difference? When we’re young, our brains are searching out any and all information. We’re also good at filtering out sounds that aren’t useful to language learning. That is, we quickly learn to know what is a word, and what isn’t. This process seems to hardwire our brains to the sounds of our first language, so that we hear all other languages through that filter, even when we no longer speak or even remember the language itself.

“During the first year of life, as a first step in language development, infants’ brains are highly tuned to collect and store information about the sounds that are relevant and important to the language they hear around them,” says the study’s lead author Lara Pierce. ”These results suggest that children exposed to Chinese as infants process French in a different manner to monolingual French children.”