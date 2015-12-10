What If We Told You To Be Optimistic About Solving Climate Change?

It’s not going to come solely from the climate talks happening in Paris now. If you add up all the pledges that countries brought to the negotiations (and if every country keeps those promises) the world is still likely to warm up between three and four degrees, a number that science says will be catastrophic.

Even if the negotiators manage to agree on a treaty with a more aggressive target, that doesn’t explain how it can happen, or whether it’s possible for it to happen before we pass a tipping point to disaster.

So a coalition of environmentalists is mapping out exactly how it could work. The good news: Though the research is still ongoing, they believe that it’s possible not only to limit warming but start to bring down carbon levels in the atmosphere, using nothing but technologies and strategies that are available now.

“It’s not a plan, and not a proposal,” says environmentalist and entrepreneur Paul Hawken, who co-founded Project Drawdown with entrepreneur Amanda Ravenhill. “It’s a reflection back to the world of what it knows to do and what it’s doing right now. Everything is already scaling. And the question is, if it scales in a rigorous way over 30 years, what would it be?”

Along with hundreds of scientists, technical and financial analysts, and other experts, Hawken and Ravenhill are painstakingly combing through 100 different approaches to climate change and calculating how they could impact the world by 2045.

The list includes living buildings, clean cookstoves, bike infrastructure, and airline fuel efficiency. Along with the obvious, like solar and wind power, it includes things like carbon grazing (managing cattle pastures to sequester carbon), and educating girls (which lowers emissions by reducing birth rates). All of the solutions are cheap enough to implement now, and technically ready.