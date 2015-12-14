“Childhood’s End”: The Making Of A Story That Couldn’t Get Made

After six decades and some half-dozen attempts at bringing Arthur C. Clarke’s science fiction epic Childhood’s End to the screen, it’s finally happened—SyFy Channel will air a three-part adaptation of the seminal work from December 14-16.

“I’m amazed that no one hasn’t actually just had a go,” says scriptwriter Matthew Graham, who spoke to Fast Company alongside director Nick Hurran and star Julian McMahon at last summer’s San Diego Comic-Con. “But it’s the time frame. The fact that it’s very epic, the story outlives many of the characters. And it’s more of a set of ideas and philosophies with a few chunks of story. But television is a braver place than a lot of movies. I hope people are challenged by the story and find it a bit controversial.”

The tale—as pertinent today as when it came out during the throes of the Cold War in 1953—chronicles a peaceful conquering of Earth by alien overlords, who create a world free of war, sickness, struggle, and want. But their utopia creates a complacency that erodes the curiosity, creativity, and inventiveness that define what it means to be human.

Despite Hollywood’s ongoing flirtation with the novel, the stars never aligned for a full union. Director Stanley Kubrick expressed interest in Childhood’s End, in the 1960s, only to find it already optioned. (Kubrick instead developed the Clarke short story, The Sentinal, into 2001: A Space Odyssey.) Screenplays by Oscar-nominated director Abraham Polonsky and Howard Koch, one of the Casablanca screenwriters, were never made into films. In the ’70s, Universal developed it as a six-hour CBS mini-series, then ABC movie, roping in legendary comic book artist Neal Adams for concept art, but scrapping it when the estimated budget ballooned to $40 million. In 2002, Boys Don’t Cry director Kimberly Peirce was attached to direct a film version, which also never happened.

Neal Adams Photo: Susan Karlin

Adams’ imagination was partly to blame for the aborted TV projects. “I came up with new ideas that hadn’t been done in science fiction before,” he says, such as creating a more imposing scale for the spaceship’s massive size by placing it above the first cloud layer.

The other was designing alien wings to move in concert with human motion. In the days of CGI infancy, “Nobody had done flying wings before,” he says. “So I’m not just designing wings, but wings went up and out when you expanded your arms.

“I put the engineering specs together so that the rods supported the other rods and gave the design to the guys who built the props at Universal,” adds Adams. “They looked at them and said, ‘This isn’t going to work.’ I said, ‘It’ll work if you build it the way I say, using car aerials and rings and some piping.’ A week and a half later, I got a note with some Polaroids. They built them to my specs, without believing in them, and they worked. Totally blew them away. But because of my drawings, they pretty much said, ‘We can’t afford to make anything.’ So I was the one that killed it.”