What Amazon Prime Is Like Around The World

Amazon Prime launched just over 10 years ago, and it’s fair to say that customers love it. Although the company has been cagy about subscriber numbers, it’s safe to say there are tens of millions of subscribers who use Amazon for everything from streaming television shows to easy home delivery.

What many Amazon customers might not realize, however, is that Amazon Prime isn’t just an American thing. Amazon offers Prime services in a number of global markets. According to an Amazon representative, the company currently offers Amazon Prime (renamed Amazon Premium in several markets) in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Canada, and Austria. Although Amazon declined to discuss member demographics in individual countries, here’s a look at how Prime works in different countries. Although fast shipping, free photo storage, and early access to sales remain the same in each country, the specifics can vary dramatically:

Just over the border, Amazon Prime is similar to its American cousin–with one big difference. Canadians don’t have access to Amazon Instant Video, which makes watching hit shows like Transparent and The Man in the High Castle considerably more difficult. When Transparent first aired in Canada, it didn’t stream on Amazon…it streamed on a local homegrown Netflix rival called Shomi.

In addition, music streaming and free Kindle book rentals are not available either. For Canadians, the main Prime advantages are free photo storage (already offered by Google, Apple, Yahoo, and a host of other providers) and free shipping. Subscriptions are U.S. $58 yearly.

In one of Amazon’s biggest foreign markets, viewers can stream all the shows they want. Amazon Prime Instant Video (branded as Amazon Prime Video) debuted in the summer of 2015 for Japanese viewers, weeks ahead of Netflix’s push into the Japanese market. The Japanese market is so important to Amazon, the company says, that they also plan to develop original programming for the country.

Prime subscriptions cost U.S. $32 a year, and largely replicate their American counterparts. However, there is one local twist: Amazon offers Prime members a Scheduled Delivery feature, where a courier shows up at your home or office with an Amazon delivery at a specified time.

Germany is a major market for Amazon Prime in Europe. The service (which recently had a price increase) is popular with German consumers, and offers photo storage, Amazon Prime video streaming, free Kindle book lending and access to Amazon Pantry for an extra fee. It became even more similar to their American product in late 2015, when Amazon Prime Music was launched. However, there’s one big difference: For some items and in some locales, Amazon Prime offers same day delivery. The service costs U.S. $54 yearly.