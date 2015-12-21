Bill Gates Drinks Poop, Shrimp Eat A Pig: The Best Videos Of 2015

There are two kinds of people in the world, people who have already seen a swarm of ocean shrimp consume a dead pig to the bone, and people who are about to click on this link.

The shrimp are clearly enjoying themselves, as is Bill Gates, who drank sewage that had been purified into clean water as part of a test of a new machine designed to bring better drinking water to the developing world. The big smile on his face (and his continued health) is a good sign that the technology worked–but try watching it without cringing a little. You might also cringe for the poor grape being precisely sewn together by a robotic surgeon, but not as much as when you realize the grape is just a test, and the robot is really meant to sew up people.

As you mentally prepare yourself for the days of robotic doctors, take a few minutes, relax, and watch the most popular videos we shared on Co.Exist this year:

1: Watch Bill Gates Drink Purified Poop Water

He’s proving a point about a promising system that turns sludge into clean water and electricity for the developing world.

2: Watch A Surgical Robot Suture A Delicate Grape—And Pretend It’s Your Uterus

It’s mesmerizing to watch this surgical device work with such precision, but what does that precision get you?