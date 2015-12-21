Get Your Mind Blown By The Most Informative Infographics Of 2015

What’s in your food? If you can’t pronounce something on the ingredient list, it’s probably one of the strange powders depicted in this excellent visual infographic on just what we’re putting in our bodies when we eat processed food. The powders might look mostly benign, but seeing the wide variety of chemicals that are hiding in our grocery stores is a real wake-up call.

That’s the kind of visual storytelling that makes the infographics we featured this year so compelling. As climate change continues to be in the news after the Paris talks, it would be a great idea to check out two very helpful pieces, one on which countries are spewing the most carbon emissions, and another on which states are the problems here in the U.S. Only a handful of countries–and a handful of states–are causing most of our problems, and important perspective for framing the issue. And once you know where the emissions are coming from, make sure to check out the sobering maps of just how much of major American cities are going to be inundated by rising seas. Perhaps if the barrage of articles about climate change and the climate talks didn’t get your attention, these visuals will.

And, after all that heaviness, take a journey to the center of the earth, in infographic gif form. It’s well worth the trip.

Dwight Eschliman

1: A Visual Guide To All Of Those Unpronounceable Ingredients In Processed Food

What do those mystery chemicals actually do? Take a tour of the most common additives to find out how food scientists modify what you eat.

Flickr user Thawt Hawthje

2: What—And Who—Are Actually Causing Climate Change? This Graphic Will Tell You

A handful of countries and one very big sector are at the root of nearly all our problems.