We’re Screwed, But At Least We Admit It Now: 2015 In Climate Change

When a farmer is growing kale in the melting Alaskan tundra, you know the world is in trouble.

2015 was the hottest year since the fossil fuel era began (the second hottest was 2014), and more places around the world are seeing the effects of rising temperatures, from sea-level rise flooding small islands to violence and drought.

But more than ever, societies started to take the serious steps needed to find solutions and turn back rising emissions in 2015. Almost all of the world’s nations agreed to a binding climate treaty in Paris in December (even if it doesn’t go far enough), and the fossil fuel divestment movement grew stronger and stronger while the coal sector tanked. Pope Francis issued an encyclical that said tackling climate change is a moral imperative for 1.2 billion Catholics around the world.

Will 2015 be the year the world hit peak carbon? Will the growing renewable energy sector replace fossil fuels fast enough? These are questions we won’t have an answer to for a long time, and by the time we do, it may already be too late. At the least, governments should get prepared.

