The 1% Are Winning: 2015 In Income Inequality

In 2015, in the United States and Europe, it’s been impossible to escape the problem of rising income inequality. Though it’s been a trend for a long time , this year, the public seemed more aware than ever that income inequality could be the “defining challenge of our time,” as President Obama put it . Is the American Dream dead, we’ve wondered ?

The data gives every indication that, if it’s not dead yet, it’s limping weakly. The average American actually makes less than he or she did 40 years ago in real terms. Corporate CEOs now make more than 350 times more than their workers, the highest levels ever (while many companies don’t even pay their taxes). The top 1% now makes 17.5 times the median income in America, up from about six times in 1979. And more Americans live in high-poverty areas than ever in history.

All hope is not lost. In a series of stories in 2015, we covered what solutions to income inequality could look like. From better affordable housing policies to simply giving poor people cold hard cash, the future doesn’t have to be so bleak. The question, which will be a major issue in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, is whether we’ll actually do something about it.

Read our best and most popular stories that explore the nature and implications of the gap between the rich and the poor below.

Mike McQuade for Fast Company

