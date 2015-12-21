14 Stunning Photo Essays That Show Our Changing World In The Last Year

Although we’re writers at heart at Co.Exist, we’ll admit that photos can be a more powerful medium. These are some of the most compelling stories told in photos on the site this year. They’re a window into important, slow-burning world events, such as the refugee crisis , the rise of income inequality , and the environmental impacts of a growing world population . But others tell inspiring stories of social and personal change, such as this series on amputee veterans and the death of the icon of American consumerism: the shopping mall .

Others are clever representations of the culture we live in today. This series shows our addiction to smartphones by cutting out the devices from the photo–what’s left is how mentally-checked out we are from our surroundings. Another shows comic book heroes with average bodies, illustrating the distorted body image many of us develop from the media we consume every day.

Take the time to scroll through some of the photos below. And if that’s not enough, you can see our favorites from 2014, too. Enjoy!

1: What Kind Of House Does $300,000 Get You Around The World?

Take a tour of global real estate markets, where 300 grand can buy you a mansion or a walk-in closet.

Alexmisu via Shutterstock

2: This Is What 200 Calories Looks Like



Guess what: 200 calories of carrots is a whole lot different than 200 calories of a candy bar.