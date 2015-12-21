We Will Remember 2015 As The Year The Robot Revolution Began

Robots in movies are usually clever, cute, and friendly. But for decades, real-life robots have been basically awkward, clumsy, and really not-so-smart hunks of metal. That’s drastically changed in the last two to three years, as both robot hardware and AI software have improved by leaps and bounds. This year, we’ve seen robots do all kinds of things that were previously the realm of sci-fi.

Some are assisting us mere humans at all kinds of mundane tasks, such as making pancakes, folding laundry, forming new habits, and finding beer pong buddies. Others are extending human capabilities, especially in the area of prosthetics (see this drummer who plays better with his new robot hand than his original one) and surgery. Still, others are all-out replacing what humans do: Today, robots can be security guards, bus drivers, farmers, and journalists–and they haven’t hit their limit yet.

These advances have huge implications for the economy. But at a more individual level, the robot revolution is bringing a number of questions about how we will interact with our new overlords. Will they be friendly? Or mean? Can we trust robots? Or, as one crazy experiment with a hitchhiking robot asked, can robots trust us? (Judging by the results, probably not.)

1. Meet The Scary Little Security Robot That’s Patrolling Silicon Valley

The K5 never tires on patrols and only costs $6.25 an hour. But at least it’s not armed—for now.

2. This Cute Little Robot Is Designed To Help You Form Any Habit

To stick with a new challenge and really change your life, you’re going to need more than cold data of a fitness tracker or smartphone app.