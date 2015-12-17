advertisement
How The Comic Book Industry Is Making Way For Women

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

We spoke with a wonderful mix of female content creators, illustrators, and writers about the unique challenges they’ve faced in their careers. The video says it loud and clear: The long-standing perception of comics being written by men, for men, is finally being shaken. Take a look to see just how far the comic book industry has come, what’s left to be done, and how you can save the day to keep things moving.

