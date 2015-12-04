All Amazon Wants For Christmas Is Its Own Trucking Fleet

Amazon is beginning to build its own trucking fleet just in time for Christmas. The online retailer has purchased several thousand truck trailers and will drive cargo between different Amazon warehouses and shipment centers, reports Re/code.

Amazon just purchased the trailers that are pulled by a tractor in a standard tractor-trailer; the truck rollouts are nationwide and will rely on using the retailer’s partners to actually truck the trailers from warehouse to warehouse, explains Re/code’s Jason Del Rey.

The major acquisition takes place as UPS, FedEx, the USPS, and other shipping companies are expecting an especially busy holiday shipping season as more consumers shift from buying gifts at brick-and-mortar stores to shopping online.

Amazon, especially, has been aggressively looking for ways to expand its distribution and logistics platform over the past year. Apart from the company’s plan to use drones to deliver packages, they are also experimenting with Instacart-style home delivery by part-time contractors. At the moment, there are no plans for Amazon to purchase its own tractors as well, though it’s not hard to imagine in the near future.

[via Re/code]