Listen To Comic Creators’ Advice On How To Be Successful In The Arts

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

We met with some of the most successful creators in the comic industry at New York Comic Con to talk about what it takes to be successful in a creative field. Check out the video and learn how to deal with rejection, a creative block, and so much more. Just remember: With great power comes great responsibility, so use this knowledge for good.

