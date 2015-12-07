Joe Quesada On How Diversity Strengthens The Marvel Universe

When Joe Quesada took over as editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics in 2000 he pushed not only to reestablish bonds with writers and artists he felt had been neglected by Marvel in the past, but also strove for greater diversity in terms of creators. This initiative helped take Marvel out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy by opening a broader talent pool for more compelling stories, which subsequently expanded their fan base, and rocketed the Marvel Universe into the top tier of media creators and storytellers. Quesada took over as chief creative officer in 2010 and continues to push diversity as he firmly believes it only strengthens Marvel and the industry as a whole.