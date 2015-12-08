5 Unexpected Benefits Of Going Back To An Old Job

Have you ever considered returning to an old job or company you loved, but had to leave behind? Word on the street is it’s a career move that’s becoming more and more popular: This September, the Workforce Institute at Kronos and WorkplaceTrends.com released a study revealing that employers and employees are growing more open to the idea of workers returning to previous jobs. And, according to the study, these “boomerang employees” are starting to create some serious competition for job seekers. Of the companies surveyed for the study, 40% said they’ve hired about half of the former employees who have reapplied for jobs at the company. That’s pretty impressive, right?

The study cites knowledge of the company and familiarity as reasons that companies like to rehire boomerang employees, but what are some of the benefits for the returning employee, herself? We talked to Maggie Mistal, certified career consultant and executive coach at MMM Career Consulting (and former boomerang employee!), about why this is a career move we might seriously consider.

So, you left a company you loved to find opportunities for financial and professional growth—and you found it! Now, opportunity has arisen again at your old company. This could result in a major monetary win: After you’ve gone out and earned new job experience, chances are much higher that you’ll be able to negotiate for the position and salary you want at the company you love. “I’ve often seen people leave to get the promotion, the title, or the raise, just because they didn’t have a lot of room to grow where they were,” Mistal said. “If a company loves you and thinks you’re great, and you move and come back and you maintain relationships, you can continue to grow in your career and grow your income without waiting and seeing, waiting and seeing.”

Yes! Returning to a job you loved means reuniting with your old work BFF, which, of course, couldn’t be more exciting. But don’t forget that your old company undoubtedly made a bunch of new hires while you were away—and if the company you love so much approves of the newbies, you’ll likely love them, too. “You have to put time and energy into reacquainting yourself with the processes and the people; I think you need to put in just as much time and energy as you put in the first time around,” Mistal said. When you do, it will be so worth it: Say hello to the best team ever.

