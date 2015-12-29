The Year In Photos: FastCompany.com’s Most Compelling Images From 2015

Fast Company’s photo team hit the streets this year in search of fresh, compelling stories about creative inspiration and business as a force for positive change.

Some highlights? We met with Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA

to talk about his new partnership with Boombotix. We went behind the scenes at three of the world’s best-designed pot shops. We traveled to Boston to meet with former inmates on a new path, and talk about whether entrepreneurship is an answer to America’s high recidivism rate.

We met with supermodel Karlie Kloss to talk about her new YouTube channel, and took a hard look at trends in the $5 billion boxed-meal category.

You can also see our favorite photos from the magazine in 2015 here. Finally, it was Fast Company‘s 20th anniversary, and we celebrated with our first-ever Innovation Festival in New York; if you missed it, you can see some memorable moments here. Together, these photos and illustrations represent the width and breadth of the innovative companies and creative people that make up Fast Company’s world.