Anonymous Hacks Paris Climate Talks

Anonymous-affiliated hackers leaked account and personal information from more than a thousand attendees at the Paris climate summit earlier this week in retaliation for the arrest of protesters. The hackers broke into the website of the conference’s organizations, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change , and published account names, passwords, security verification questions, email addresses, and phone numbers from approximately 1,415 officials attending the event.

According to Anonymous, the movement hacked the UNFCC following the arrest of 208 protesters by the police. One of the Anonymous hacktivists told publication Hackread that “We will continue fight for every kind rights of Humans, Greens and Animals. We know they uses victims of ParisAttacks to restrict people rights, we know they don’t care climate changes what they caused that.”

Anonymous affiliates posted the account information to Pastebin on November 30, and information about it slowly filtered out to the wider community over the week. Most of the hacked accounts belong to government officials from around the world; Anonymous says further hacking efforts are planned against the police officers involved in the arrests of protesters.