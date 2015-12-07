New Research Proves The Hidden Inequality Within The Gender Wage Gap

The gender wage gap is complicated. Most people have heard that women make, on average, 77¢ for every dollar that a man in the same job earns. That number comes from U.S. Census Bureau data that indicates what the typical American woman working at least 35 hours a week, year-round is paid. People cite it so often, in part, because that the number hasn’t changed much since 2002, ranging from 75.2% to 77.8% of what men working the same jobs are paid. Over the course of a year, that adds up to a deficit in excess of $11,500.

But it’s not fair, nor is it accurate, to hang on to that 77¢ as the ultimate indicator of the wage gap. It’s much more complex than that.

In new analysis conducted by the National Partnership for Women & Families, the 77¢ to the dollar figure is a median for all women collectively. However, African-American and Hispanic women have an even more significant gender-based wage gap, not just when measured against men, but also compared to white women. Among the findings:

Nationally, on average, African-American women are paid 60¢ and Latinas are paid 55¢ for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men. This amounts to annual losses of $21,937 and $25,177, respectively. The new analysis breaks down at the national level what that lost income could mean in terms of African-American and Hispanic women’s ability to purchase basic necessities for their families, such as food, housing, utilities, and gas.

The National Partnership also released state-specific findings for both these segments of the female population in the U.S. In the 20 states in which most are employed full time, year round, the findings indicate that for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men in these states, on average, African-American women are paid from just 48¢ to 69¢, and Latinas from just 43¢ to 59¢. This is for Hispanic and African-American women of all pay grades, not just those who are low-wage employees.



“Pay inequities and wage discrimination perpetuate poverty, and women of color suffer the most,” said Debra L. Ness, president of the National Partnership. “In the very states in which most African-American women and Latinas work, the loss of critical income makes it much harder for them and their families to get ahead or even stay afloat.”