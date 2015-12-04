Today in Law Tabs: What Was Privacy?

Welcome to our first Topical Tabs Friday! Inaugurating the series is my favorite writer on technology and copyright law, the existence of whom is literally the only reason I even have a favorite writer on technology and copyright law, Sarah Jeong.

advertisement

advertisement

A big net neutrality case is being argued in court today! Net neutrality is the most tedious legal issue that most substantively affects the future of our most vital form of communication. So good luck with that, FCC, and viva la Internet Freedom. If you’d like to know more about net neutrality, do a ton of meth to stay awake and then start googling. But first: join me now, friends, on a scenic tour of the highways and the ol’ backroads of American internet law. In Florida: George “Wait, Seriously, That George Zimmerman?” Zimmerman is enjoying our Internet Freedoms to the best of his ability, by tweeting revenge porn of his ex. But never fear, Florida is one of those prescient states that passed a revenge porn law! No wait, never mind, revenge porn laws typically only cover actual nudity (not just heavy boobage) because otherwise we might be creeping into unconstitutional territory. And in California: “King of revenge porn” and professional life-ruiner Hunter Moore is finally going to prison. Moore ran the revenge porn site IsAnyoneUp.com, which solicited user submissions of ex-lovers’ nude photos. But it turned out the appetite for consuming humiliation was greater than the appetite to inflict it, and Moore ended up paying hacker Charlie Evens to break into Gmail accounts and steal nude photos. This, it turns out, is illegal! But not quite as illegal as his countless victims thought it would be, because Moore is going to prison for only two and a half years. Also he’s paying $145.70 in restitution to a single victim—because $145.70 is the price that he paid Evens for victim L.B.’s nudes. By The Time We Get To Arizona: Craig Brittain and Chance Trahan, who ran IsAnybodyDown.com, a revenge porn site closely linked to a nude-photo-takedown service aka Obvious Extortion Racket, are now operating the world’s first Uber competitor that hates SJWs. The Federal Trade Commission had Brittain and Trahan pinned and wriggling like pallid little worm-creatures back in February, but ended up giving them little more than a slap on the wrist. For great justice!

advertisement

advertisement

That’s the great tension of the upcoming decade in Internet law: how the courts should treat intermediaries like Twitter, Facebook, Google, or even Internet service providers, now that the intermediaries are beginning to supplant the courts entirely. And that’s the subtext of the fights around net neutrality, revenge porn, classified ads site Backpage.com, and copyright cases like BMG v. Cox. We look to intermediary services to preserve our freedom and our privacy, because we have no other choice. After all, we live in an age where a reckless disregard for privacy can be found not only in the big gaping hole in our laws, but woven into the very fabric of the technology industry. Awful, right? Let us all take a moment, as members of the media, to feel very self-righteous about it. INSANE live shot on @MSNBC flipping through the shooters’ photo albums from inside his apartment — Dorey Scheimer (@DoreyScheimer) December 4, 2015 Andrea Mitchell can be heard pleading with reporter inside apt: “don’t show photos of children” in family album https://t.co/oC1kZae1ta — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) December 4, 2015 ~ Everything Is Terrible ~ No Tabs would be really complete without an intern, and in the world of law, our interns are law students. Today’s special edition intern is Kendra Albert, a third year at A Law School Near Boston . Lay some smarts on us, Kendra:

advertisement