Chef Seamus Mullen’s 4 Tips for Managing and Mentoring Employees

In the past four years, native Vermonter and award-winning chef Seamus Mullen has opened two acclaimed eateries in New York City: Tertulia, a James Beard Foundation Award finalist for best new restaurant, and El Colmado, a tapas and wine bar in Hell’s Kitchen. With both of those ventures, Mullen has sought to foster a collaborative and supportive work environment in what is a notoriously intense, high-pressure business. As he points out, when discussing the pitfalls of succumbing to that pressure: “If you’re in a restaurant and the chef is screaming and throwing tantrums, that’s usually a sign of a person who has no business in a professional kitchen.”

Here, Mullen shares tips on maintaining a healthy work environment; retaining talent in a competitive market; and the joys of mentoring. (“I try not to use the expression, ‘the people who work for me,'” he says, “because nobody works for me. I work for me. I work for the betterment of the whole business. And my colleagues do the same thing.”)

1. Fit the job to the person, not the person to the job.

Any decent chef can teach a trained monkey how to cook. “Heat the pan. Put meat in the pan.” It’s not that difficult. What’s much harder — and far more rewarding — is identifying an individual’s skill, and then honing it. I’ll illustrate this approach with an example from my own life. I’ve been a competitive cycler for years. I’m a big guy; I outweigh most of my fellow cyclists by a good 20 or 30 pounds, so I can’t really compete with them on the hills. But I’m a really strong cyclist. A coach once opened my eyes by telling me that, while I should certainly train on hills to maintain my form, I should know that the races I was going to be most competitive in were going to be won and lost in the sprints. That’s what I should focus on, because it’s what I was really good at. You know, basketball players aren’t tall because they’re basketball players. They’re basketball players in large part because they’re tall.

In the kitchen, I want to find a position for someone that matches their skills, so that they’re successful, and the restaurant is successful.

2. Give credit where credit is due.

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen a bad manager take credit for something — a successful dish, an innovation in the way the kitchen works, whatever it might be — when it wasn’t their idea to begin with. That’s something I’ll never, ever do. For instance, at Tertulia, the way we cook on the grill is different from the way anyone else might cook on a grill, just by virtue of how we learned to cook in that space. We had a sous chef in our kitchen named Marc Howard [he now works at the celebrated restaurant Betony in New York] who suggested that we create a shelf system to accommodate the way we used the grill. He handed me that nugget of an idea, and I ran with it and designed a shelf system. But I always, always give credit for that idea to Mark. He knows that whenever he comes in — and he visits often — it’s totally legit for him to brag about the idea for that shelf system, because it really was his to begin with.