Inside The Pages Of Fast Company: A Year In Photos

Taking a look at Fast Company’s best photos and illustrations of 2015 is a visually compelling way to understand a year of innovation and progress (you can also see some of our favorite images of the year from our website ).

Some highlights? Warby Parker was named Most Innovative Company of 2015 for building the first great made-on-the-Internet brand. Oprah invited us into her world to show us how she prioritizes the people and projects she really cares about. In an exclusive and wide-ranging conversation, President Obama explained his take on Washington’s technology problems—and his solutions.

Finally, it was Fast Company’s 20th anniversary; we celebrated with our first-ever Innovation Festival in New York City. If you missed it, you can check out some of our favorite moments here.