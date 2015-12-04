Watch Your Favorite Movies Sing Adele’s “Hello”

By now, you no doubt appreciate how painstaking a task it is to edit together a good supercut . Finding just the right clips, nailing that perfect rhythm–it takes a maddening amount of patience.

Which is why we should all take a moment to appreciate the work of Matthijs Vlot.

For years, he’s been clipping out lines of movie dialogue and re-assembling them into the lyrics of pop hits. Whether he’s using David Hasselhoff clips to piece together Will Smith’s theme song to “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” or recreating Radiohead’s “Creep” entirely out of Lance Armstrong’s Oprah Winfrey interview, the guy is a master. And when you’ve already tackled Lionel Richie’s “Hello” . . .

. . . it’s only natural that the biggest hit of 2015–which also happens to share the same title–is next on your hit list. Marvel at Vlot’s movie-inspired take on Adele’s monster smash: