Pornhub’s SFW Holiday Ad Touts “The Most Touching Gift”

There are so many emotional connections to the holidays that advertisers tap into on a regular basis, whether it’s the love of family, friends and good food, self-reflection and improvement, or goodwill to our fellow humans. Rarely, if ever, has masturbation made that list. Until now.

Pornhub’s new holiday ad starts off as your typical family Christmas scene: the opening of gifts, the sharing with loved ones. Then there’s grandpa, sitting off to the side somewhat indifferently, his mind obviously elsewhere. Grandson notices this disconnect with the festivities and brings over his gift to help cheer the old fella up. The envelope is opened and suddenly Gramps is overcome with emotion, warmly embracing his young progeny, a single tear trickles down his weathered cheek. The camera pans down to reveal the gift that made it all possible . . . a Pornhub gift card. “This Christmas give the most touching gift of all . . .”

It’s a fun, if blasphemous, way for the adult entertainment website to get into the holiday spirit, even if the disturbing split-second you spend thinking about how Gramps might use that gift card puts a Krampus in your own sex life.