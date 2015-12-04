Celebrity Experts Dash A Kid’s Russell Westbrook Dream In This New Foot Locker Ad

The whole idea around a celebrity endorsement is often to appeal to that small part of us all that secretly (or not so secretly) wants to be just like our idol. Remember the classic Gatorade ad that just came out and said it? But in this new Foot Locker ad, the celebrities actually line up to tell one ambitious kid that there’s just no possible way he can be like NBA star Russell Westbrook.
In “Fly Your Own Way,” by agency BBDO New York, Dr. Phil, Jalen Rose, Melissa Rivers, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Jalen Rose, Dr. Phil, and Sport Science host John Brenkus outline all the specific ways–mentally, physically and emotionally–the young man has no chance of becoming Westbrook. But despite lacking Westbrook’s mitochondrial enzyme activity, Westbrook himself reassures the kid to just be himself and everything will work out fine. Well, be himself while wearing Jordan Brand gear endorsed by Westbrook, of course.