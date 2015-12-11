Global Bike Ownership Has Halved In Last 30 Years, But It Stands To Rise Again

Few inventions have been as socially radical as the bicycle. It might not seem like it today, when cyclists are regularly barged off streets by outraged car drivers, but our metaled roads were originally built for the bicycle. The bike also gave freedom to women and made inter-city transport and commuting possible.

But for the last 30 years, as humans in even the most remote or poorest corners of the world have switched to motorized transport, global bike ownership has declined, according to a new study out of Johns Hopkins University. At the same time, as humans have switched to motorized transport, the balance of human illness has shifted from infectious diseases to diseases like diabetes and heart disease–that is diseases we bring upon ourselves through our lifestyles. Coincidence? Probably not. By charting the decline in bicycle ownership and use, we can also chart the decline in our health.

Flickr user nickfalbo

The Johns Hopkins study gathered data from 150 countries, including 1.25 billion households, from 1989 to 2012 (with partial data going back to 1971), and holds some surprises about the shape of and the changes in global bike usage.

The study confirms the success of the re-introduction of bikes as a popular transport system in places like the Netherlands. But in 2010, the country with the highest bike ownership by population percentage was Burkina Faso (84%), and the lowest was Armenia (4%). The biggest change has probably come in China. In 1992, 97% of Chinese owned a bike. By 2007 that had dropped to 49%, but just two years later, in 2009, ownership had risen again to 63%.

The researchers divided the results into four groups, based on ownership numbers. You won’t be surprised to learn that the top group is made up almost entirely of Scandinavian countries (plus Burkina Faso), but you might be interested to learn that the U.S. is up in group 2, along with much of South America and North/West Europe. That may be down to all the discarded racing bikes languishing in the country’s basements, or it may be that Portland and San Francisco have skewed the figures for the entire U.S.

Flickr user bohemlo

And money, it seems, is not necessarily a factor. The U.K., one of the world’s wealthiest nations, is way down in group 3. “Attitudes, safety and poor infrastructure may have contributed to the relatively low level of ownership in the U.K., compared to its neighbors,” says the report. Neither does popularity of cycling correlate with ownership. The study cites Peru as a popular cycling destination, mainly for bike tourists and mountain bikers, and yet bike ownership in Peru is just 20%, compared the South American average of 52%.

Within each group, ownership has remained steady since 1990, but the outliers (if you can call such huge nations outliers) are China and India. These both still have high levels of bike ownership, despite large declines of their own, but with both countries removed from the total, the global ownership figure drops from 60% in 1989 to 32% in 2012.