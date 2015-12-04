Is This The Most Technologically Advanced Book Ever Published?

It began as an audacious side project. Three dads and an uncle got together to make a personalized book for children. The Little Boy/Girl Who Lost His/Her Name , in which any child’s name, thanks to some nifty algorithms, dictates the plot turns, became a surprise hit. It was the bestselling picture book in the U.K. last year. This week, it topped a million copies sold worldwide (to actual customers, mind you, not retailers).

How do you follow up that sort of debut? Lost My Name, the London startup that grew out of the project—part tech company, part book publisher, and backed by Google Ventures and others—just launched its second personalized tale, The Incredible Intergalactic Journey Home. “I like to think it’s the most technically ambitious book ever created,” says co-founder Asi Sharabi.

That’s quite a claim. But he makes a compelling case, one that would have certainly blown the mind of Johannes Gutenberg.

This time, a lost boy or girl navigates his or her way from outer space back home. Spoiler alert: to the reader’s actual home. The wayward space ship swoops into his or her city and arrives in the child’s neighborhood. The image, the book’s big reveal, incorporates the corresponding satellite photos. That degree of personalization required even more algorithms and developers than Lost My Name’s first book, along with help from NASA, Microsoft, satellite makers, and other unlikely children’s book partners.

“Everything was about 10 times more complex than we imagined,” says Sharabi, a former marketing executive. “There was no benchmark. No one had done any of this before.”

Today, The Incredible Intergalactic Journey Home journeys into space. It’s one of seven books aboard a rocket bound for the International Space Station as part of the Global Space Education Foundation’s Story Time from Space program. Astronauts record themselves reading the stories in zero gravity. Teachers nationwide play the videos for students.

When I visited Lost My Name’s East London offices last summer, the book was still a work in progress. Walls and cubicles featured pencil sketches, illustrations, and storyboards by co-founder Pedro Serapicos, the company’s resident artist. A little boy or girl named after the child and accompanied by a lemonade-slurping robot named Hubble was racing by meteors and planets and eventually standing outside a front door featuring the child’s actual house number.