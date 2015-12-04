A Supercut of the Best Holiday Meltdowns

Whether you like it or not, the holidays are here. Have you started thinking about what you’re buying your loved ones? What about that three hour trip to the in-laws’ for Christmas dinner? And shoveling snow, have you forgotten about that? The holidays can be stressful, just ask anybody featured in Fast Company‘s supercut of the loudest, most raucous holiday-induced meltdowns in film and television. Unwrap the fury with scenes from the classics like Elf and A Christmas Story, and even more surprising sources like Lethal Weapon and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. You may want to listen to this with headphones, it’s NSFW in the best possible way. Happy holidays!