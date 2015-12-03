How The Pirelli Calendar Is Empowering Women

Pirelli just released their 2016 calendar and it is a major game-changer. The Pirelli calendar customarily features photographs of nude or scantily clad models, but this year is completely different. Fast Company editor Kim Last explains why this is such progress and why Pirelli should be praised for pivoting their brand to celebrate notable women such as Amy Schumer, Serena Williams, and Ava DuVernay among others. What else can brands learn from the Pirelli calendar? Let us know your thoughts by using the hashtag #29thFloor.