advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Magnificent Technicolor Bird Of Brooklyn Is Probably Going To Spend All Winter In The Big City

New Yorkers, you’re in luck. You can keep losing your sh!t about this bird, because he’s probably not leaving.

The Magnificent Technicolor Bird Of Brooklyn Is Probably Going To Spend All Winter In The Big City
[Top Photo: Steve Byland via Shutterstock]
By Jessica Leber1 minute Read

New Yorkers have been flocking to see one of the most spectacular birds in the world over the last few days, as a male painted bunting rested his weary wings in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park.

advertisement

The technicolor birds usually breed in the summer in the southeast, making it up as far north as North Carolina. In the winter, they head south to southern Florida, Mexico, and the Caribbean. But one somehow ended up in the five boroughs. It’s extremely rare, though it’s happened before.

Flickr user Don Faulkner

“We’ve lately had a series of weather systems with strong south-southwest wind patterns, so it can slurp them up in the wrong direction,” says the Geoff LeBaron, director of the National Audubon Society’s annual census of North American birds. “The young birds are the ones that often make that mistake during migration.”

Don’t feel too bad for the bird, says LeBaron. He’s getting plenty of attention, and he’s likely to survive just fine if he decides to stay for the winter. Species that eat bugs or nectar would risk starving if they make that same mistake, but luckily painted buntings eat seeds, a food source that doesn’t disappear in the cold months (and visitors feeding it could help). As for the cold temperatures, that shouldn’t be a big problem–despite being unprepared for the cold, he won’t freeze to death as winter sets in.

Another good sign for Brooklyn’s bird lovers? The painted bunting is getting cozy. LeBaron says the fact that he’s been there for a few days now means he may be settling in to stay–otherwise he’d have moved on by now.

It’s possible that New Yorkers may see more strange birds in the future. While warming temperatures due to climate change are not what lured this bird to try his luck in the big city, LeBaron says that the greater frequency of storms and unusual weather patterns has the effect of sometimes moving birds to the wrong place. So it may be a good time to brush up on that bird guide.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Jessica Leber is a staff editor and writer for Fast Company's Co.Exist. Previously, she was a business reporter for MIT’s Technology Review and an environmental reporter at ClimateWire

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life