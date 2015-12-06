How To Grow The Purpose-Driven Workforce

An overwhelming majority of the American workforce is not fulfilled at work. And, at a gut level we all know the sad reality that most people at work aren’t thriving. To date, the conversation about work has been in broad strokes or segmented by demographics or environmental factors like the perks offered by an employer. This has led to few insights that have made any real difference.

In a new study, my company, Imperative along with Anna Tavis of New York University, measured the fulfillment of the U.S. workforce. What we found was that to have a meaningful conversation about the future and potential of work, we have to recognize that there are two workforces and not lump them together.

One workforce, which we found to be 72% of the population, views work as being simply a means to get a paycheck or gain personal advancement. They see work as a transaction, or a game to be won.

The second workforce, the other 28%, tells a different story. They define work as being about relationships, making a meaningful impact and personal growth.

They need to get paid and acknowledged, but they see work primarily as a means of being fulfilled and serving others. Of this subset of workers, 68% say that they have more meaningful relationships at work, 77% say they believe their work makes an impact, and 62% say they seek out opportunities for more personal and professional growth in their work. We came to call these people “purpose-oriented workers.”

We found that purpose-oriented workers scored higher on performance reviews, as well. It played out most dramatically in the net promoter scores of these two workforces, which measures the impact of an employee on the reputation of their employer. Non-purpose-oriented workers are brand detractors and on average hurt their employer’s reputation while their purpose-oriented peers are brand ambassadors.

This means, as a business leader (especially of a fast-growing, innovation-driven company) you need to hire more purpose-oriented workers if you want to build a high-performing workforce that can drive corporate success over the long haul.

And, do all you can to cultivate, nurture, and develop purpose-oriented talent.