  drive your business forward

Mercedes-Benz Fuels Innovative-Thinking at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Fast Company’s Innovation Festival brought extraordinary personalities together for surprising talks, hands-on workshops, unexpected performances and behind-the-scenes tours designed to inspire creativity and innovation. Mercedes-Benz Vans and Fast Company connected with festival attendees all-week long to chat what’s next, what we can expect in 2016 and how innovation drives endless possibilities.

