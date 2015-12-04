The Ice Bucket Challenge Part 2: What Can We Learn From Why It Didn’t Work

In case you were living under a rock last summer, there was a fundraising phenomenon called the Ice Bucket Challenge . The “make a video of yourself throwing a bucket of ice-cold water over your head” in support of ALS went viral, raising over $115 million and attracting 2.5 million new donors . The campaign was part of the global zeitgeist in August, 2014–even spawning international knock offs like the Rice Bucket Challenge in India.

This past August, the ALS Association decided to run the Ice Bucket Challenge again. They knew it would not generate the kind of money it did in its first year, but believed it would be foolhardy not to build on the previous year’s success What they didn’t anticipate is just how much less it would generate: $114,950,000 less to be precise. Raising $500,000 was not the follow up act they were hoping for.

So why did it fail? And more importantly what can other charity and corporate fundraising programs learn from the failure in their own holiday giving campaigns?

For a start, the second challenge failed because it’s virtually impossible to recreate a moment of magic: The original Ice Bucket Challenge was “lightning in a bucket”.

It came out of nowhere. It was created by two people affected by ALS who had a crazy and brilliant idea. And spread because it caught people’s imaginations, fueled in large part by major celebrity involvement. Repeating the party the following year can never be as good. After all, how many sequels are better than the first?

But the failure of Ice Bucket 2 should not be sneered at, particularly since there are several key lessons for those tasked with creating or improving on charitable fundraising activities this holiday season.

Building your fundraising campaign by leveraging the latest fad is a recipe for short-term results. There isn’t enough staying power in most of those ideas, especially when you come late to the party (charity bracelet anyone?), to justify the investment. But campaigns that are based on a simple and compelling insight can last a lot longer. Movember is a great case in point. It took years to build towards it immense success but was able to do so because they gave men a great excuse to grow a mustache and wear it as a point of pride (and spectacle). Campaigns based on lasting human behavior and insight are much more repeatable than those trying to leverage the latest social media moment.