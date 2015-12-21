We Need More Money, Less Work, And Fewer Cars: The 15 Most Popular Stories Of 2015

If there is one thing we’ve learned in 2015, it’s that people are hungry to understand how to use their limited resources to make themselves the happiest. The answer is very clear: Spend that money on interesting experiences . Take a class, go on an adventure, see some culture. Science says these experiences will stay with you longer and do more to contribute to your long-term happiness than buying a bigger TV or some extra clothes (this is extra worth remembering around the holiday season).

In a year that was often not particularly joyful, some interesting projects brought us at least a little hope and excitement. One of the world’s first vertical farms took root in Wyoming, a proposal for turning old tanker ships into housing sparked people’s imaginations, and doctors got closer to stopping aging.

But what got people most excited (besides the prospect of working a six-hour day!) was getting rid of cars. A look at seven cities that are working on projects to limit car use–and another story about one South Korean neighborhood that eliminated its auto traffic–sparked discussion about how we can move away from our car culture. It seems everyone is excited to hear about other people getting rid of cars, but maybe slightly less excited to actually get rid of their own. But as more cities’ projects see successful implementation, more people will come around.

But the main theme of the year has to be income inequality. Today, many people are working harder to make less. Sweden’s experiments with a six-hour work day gave everyone a little hope that our always-on culture might be turning around. Learning what colleges offer the best chance of a higher salary and seeing what kind of house $300,000 can buy you in different places around the world illustrate a need to make more money–or to find ways to make the money we have stretch further.

What’s the solution to all of this? It might just be a universal basic income, where the government guarantees a basic salary to every citizen regardless of their situation. It was a mostly obscure idea at the start of the year that is starting to gain traction. Could 2016 be the year it starts getting mainstream political attention?

Take a look at our 15 most popular stories of the year:

Justin Lewis/Getty Images

1: The Science Of Why You Should Spend Your Money On Experiences, Not Things