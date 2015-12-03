Today in Tabs: Tab By Numbers

Apparently structure is the only thing that can keep me from writing a lazy 1,200 words every day this week, so here is a numbered list:

6: Things Mark Zuckerberg should do with his $45 billion, according to Sarah Jeong.

4: Good explanations of what’s up with the Bourne Zuckerberg Initiative’s LLC structure.

Whenever you see the phrase “tax-efficiency” substitute “thieving from the public,” its true meaning. — Maria Bustillos (@mariabustillos) December 2, 2015

2015: The year The Washington Post’s feel-good “Inspired Life” column had to find a mass shooting angle.

1.05: Mass shootings per day in America as of day 336 this year.

1,900,000+: Gun purchase background checks were performed in October, 2015. The Intercept’s Lee Fang collected quotes from a bunch of gun sellers cheering the profitability of mass shootings.

“(Sighs). I don’t know. What do you want me to say? ‘See previous?'”

-President Obama, 12/2/15 — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) December 2, 2015

400: Days between the murder of Laquan McDonald and the court-ordered release of the video proving that police lied about it. Also the number of times Chicago police have shot civilians since 2007, according to this excruciating account of Politico’s Mike Allen sucking up to Chicago mayor and zombie with no conscience Rahm Emanuel.