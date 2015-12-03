Tina Fey And Amy Poehler Want You To Know You Can See Both “Sisters” And “Star Wars”

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is perhaps the most anticipated movie of all time (if only because our current hype cycle means we anticipate movies more than ever), which means that going up against it is a scary proposition for the non-franchises being released around the same time. Which Sisters–the Tina Fey and Amy Poehler vehicle directed by Jason Moore–openly acknowledges in a new featurette. The spot cleverly shows off the fact that Fey and Poehler (who play the titular sisters in the film), as well as Maya Rudolph, are all funny as hell–mostly by having them make Star Wars references for two and a half minutes as they sell their movie around the theme #YouCanSeeBoth.