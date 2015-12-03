Tina Fey And Amy Poehler Want You To Know You Can See Both “Sisters” And “Star Wars”

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is perhaps the most anticipated movie of all time (if only because our current hype cycle means we anticipate movies more than ever), which means that going up against it is a scary proposition for the non-franchises being released around the same time. Which Sisters–the Tina Fey and Amy Poehler vehicle directed by Jason Moore–openly acknowledges in a new featurette. The spot cleverly shows off the fact that Fey and Poehler (who play the titular sisters in the film), as well as Maya Rudolph, are all funny as hell–mostly by having them make Star Wars references for two and a half minutes as they sell their movie around the theme #YouCanSeeBoth.
The featurette, which mimics the “practical effects” showreel released by the Star Wars team a while back, shows off concept art, hypes the “practical vomit effects,” explores the “legacy” of Sisters by talking about the toys and lunch boxes from a generation ago, gives an inside glimpse into the physical preparation the actors endured (including butt clenches and light curls), and adds to the mythos surrounding visionary director Jason Moore. Or something like that, anyway–the spot’s attempt to confuse viewers about which film coming out on December 18 they’re eagerly awaiting is clearly pretty effective.