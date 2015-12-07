The One Thing You Should Be Doing At The Beginning Of Every Meeting

But in the workplace, establishing trust is vital for growth and bridging social and emotional connections between teams. In jobs where safety is essential, a lack of emotional connection can be deadly, says Chris Boyce, CEO of Virgin Pulse.

“On oil rigs, if you get people into the habit of introducing themselves to each other—before they actually get to work on the rigs—to get to know [their colleagues] and their children, accident rates go way down,” he says. “Little habits, connections, ways of working with one another can make a huge impact to the bottom line of any business.”

In today’s geographically dispersed workforce, building trust can be a struggle as remote workers easily find themselves disconnected from overall company culture, akin to being second-class citizens of sort. In the years ahead, the challenge to managing long-distance relationships between colleagues will be necessary for success, especially now that 34% of the workforce—or 53 million people—in the U.S. alone are freelancers, according to a 2014 survey by Edelman Berland.

But how can global teams develop trust, especially if they’ve never met face-to-face and don’t have the opportunity to regularly communicate and interact, eliminating social distance? According to Harvard Business School professor Tsedal Neeley, establishing trust is one of the biggest struggles for global teams. After all, how do you get people to feel connected to overall company culture when they’re not physically at the company? Without an emotional connection established, trust doesn’t exist, and a worker in Germany has little incentive to go above and beyond to make his Silicon Valley colleague’s life easier.

Neeley advises global teams to meet face-to-face, but when this solution is impossible, “structuring unstructured time” to encourage information sharing is key to promoting trust.

“Structuring unstructured time actually creates the space, on a regular basis, for people to disclose constraints that they may have, or interpersonal challenges that they may have . . . life-related stuff . . . issues they may have with the market, mistakes that they made in their sights,” explains Neeley.